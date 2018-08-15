You are here

China to ensure achievement of annual growth target despite trade war: state planner

Wed, Aug 15, 2018 - 10:41 AM

China will keep its economic growth within a reasonable range in the second half of the year, and will ensure that its full-year growth target is achieved, the country's state planner said on Wednesday.
[BEIJING] China will keep its economic growth within a reasonable range in the second half of the year, and will ensure that its full-year growth target is achieved, the country's state planner said on Wednesday.

While the trade frictions with the United States will have a negative impact on the Chinese economy, China will ensure that its annual growth target will be met, said Cong Liang, spokesman at the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

China aims to expand its economy by around 6.5 per cent this year. Gross domestic product grew 6.7 per cent in the second quarter from a year earlier, slowing from the 6.8 per cent pace in the first three months.

So far, official data for January-to-July shows trade frictions have had limited impact on the economy, Cong said. 

