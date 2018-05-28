You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China to host Iran to avoid project disruption amid nuclear deal doubt

Mon, May 28, 2018 - 11:25 AM

BP_Hassan Rouhani _280518_70.jpg
China will host Iranian President Hassan Rouhani next month at a regional summit aimed at avoiding disruption of joint projects, its foreign ministry said on Monday, as major powers scramble to save Iran's nuclear deal after the United States pulled out.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BEIJING] China will host Iranian President Hassan Rouhani next month at a regional summit aimed at avoiding disruption of joint projects, its foreign ministry said on Monday, as major powers scramble to save Iran's nuclear deal after the United States pulled out.

Mr Rouhani will pay a working visit to China and attend the summit of the China and Russia-led security bloc the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, the ministry said.

It did not give exact dates for his visit, but the summit is scheduled to be held on the second weekend of June in the northern Chinese city of Qingdao.

Iran is an observer member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, though it has long sought full membership.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Our hope is that China and Iran will have close consultation on the basis of observing the deal and push forward development of bilateral cooperation," Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Zhang Hanhui said at a briefing.

"We should together look into how to avoid major disruption of joint projects between the two sides," he added.

Russia has previously argued that with Western sanctions against Teheran lifted, it could finally become a member of the bloc which also includes four ex-Soviet Central Asian republics, Pakistan and India.

The 2015 agreement between Iran and world powers lifted international sanctions on Teheran. In return, Iran agreed to restrictions on its nuclear activities, increasing the time it would need to produce an atom bomb if it chose to do so.

Since US President Donald Trump withdrew the United States this month, calling the agreement deeply flawed, European states have been scrambling to ensure Iran gets enough economic benefits to persuade it to stay in the deal.

China has also strongly supported the deal and is one of its signatories.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

South Korean president might join Trump, Kim in Singapore for 3-way summit: Official

China warns US vessels to leave disputed waters

MAS affirms commitment to BIS Foreign Exchange Global Code

US despatches army of envoys to salvage talks

German carmakers morally obliged to refit dirty diesels: minister

US ex-president George H. W. Bush hospitalised again

Editor's Choice

BT_20180528_YMFRANCE26_3451594.jpg
May 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore start-ups look to a changing France for growth

BT_20180528_NBGOLD26WIFI_3451281.jpg
May 28, 2018
Banking & Finance

Gold bulls puzzled why metal hasn't performed amid tensions

BT_20180528_RCCOL283GKM_3451694.jpg
May 28, 2018
Stocks

Scares ahead in global trade and markets, but little danger of zombie apocalypse

Most Read

1 Hyflux woes not a sign that loans to power companies are riskier: Moody's
2 Indonesian tycoon buys 2 Bt Pasoh shophouses
3 Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
4 Leonie Gardens in District 9 goes en bloc with S$800m reserve price; Lakeside Apartments at S$240m
5 Creative-Huawei lawsuit: Appeals court grants Creative S$2.3m in extra damages
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_MAZARS_280518_4.jpg
May 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Mazars faces possible actions by Acra over Midas auditing

May 28, 2018
Real Estate

St Thomas Walk property owned by sole family in District 9 up for sale with S$68m asking price

May 28, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Industries, AEM, Mencast

May 28, 2018
Stocks

Singapore shares rise at Monday's open; STI up 0.18% to 3,519.71

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening