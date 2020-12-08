You are here
China to keep economic operations in reasonable range, says Premier Li
[BEIJING] Premier Li Keqiang said China will make efforts to keep economic operations within a reasonable range, according to a report from state television CCTV on Tuesday.
Mr Li made the comments during a call with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, according to the report.
REUTERS
