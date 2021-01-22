You are here
China to keep necessary monetary, fiscal policy strength this year, says Premier Li
[BEIJING] China will keep the necessary monetary and fiscal policy strength his year to stabilise market expectations, Premier Li Keqiang was quoted by state media as saying on Friday.
China will maintain policy continuity, stability and sustainability to support the economy, Mr Li said.
REUTERS
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes