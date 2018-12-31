You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China to kick off year of sensitive anniversaries with major speech on Taiwan

Mon, Dec 31, 2018 - 11:54 AM

BP_Xi Jinping_311218_31.jpg
China will kick off a year of sensitive anniversaries with a major speech on Wednesday by President Xi Jinping on Taiwan, China's most sensitive issue.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] China will kick off a year of sensitive anniversaries with a major speech on Wednesday by President Xi Jinping on Taiwan, China's most sensitive issue.

In 2019, China will celebrate 70 years since Communist China's founding. Anniversaries are always touchy events in China, where maintaining stability is the ruling Communist Party's overwhelming priority.

Next year brings at least six that could unsettle the party, from June's 30 years since the bloody Tiananmen crackdown to October's 70 years since Mao Zedong proclaimed the founding of the People's Republic at the end of an even bloodier civil war.

But it will be self-ruled Taiwan, proudly democratic and claimed by China as its own, that will be the focus of Mr Xi's first important, pre-announced public event of the year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

State news agency Xinhua said on Monday that Mr Xi will give a major speech in Beijing's Great Hall of the People on the 40th anniversary of a key policy statement that led to a thaw in relations with Taiwan, the "Message to Compatriots in Taiwan".

Xinhua gave no other details.

On Jan 1, 1979, China declared an end to what had been routine artillery bombardment of Taiwan-controlled offshore islands close to China and offered to open up communications between the two sides, after decades of hostility.

However, the offer was rebuffed by Taiwan's then-president Chiang Ching-kuo, who in April that year came out with a "three noes" policy of no contact, no compromise and no negotiation with China.

Mr Chiang only relaxed that in 1987, allowing people in Taiwan to visit China for family reunions. His father, Chiang Kai-shek, fled with defeated Nationalist forces to Taiwan in December of 1949 after loosing a civil war to the Communists.

No formal peace treaty or formal end to hostilities has ever been signed.

Taiwan is gearing up for presidential elections in January 2020. President Tsai Ing-wen's pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party suffered stinging losses to the China-friendly Kuomintang in mayoral and local elections in November.

China has heaped pressure on Ms Tsai since she took office in 2016, cutting off dialogue, whittling down Taiwan's few remaining diplomatic allies and forcing foreign airlines to list Taiwan as part of China on their websites.

China fears Ms Tsai wishes to push for Taiwan's formal independence, though Ms Tsai says she wants to maintain the status quo.

Mr Xi said in March that Taiwan would face the "punishment of history" for any attempt at separatism, offering his strongest warning yet to the island claimed by China as its sacred territory.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Singapore's Q4 growth seen steady, but trade war casts shadow

Landslide victory for Bangladesh ruler in polls hit by violence

Singapore bank lending flat in November: MAS data

North Korea's Kim sent message to Trump on nuclear talks: report

China slowdown continues with factory gauge down to 2016 level

Cyberattack disrupts printing of major US newspapers

Editor's Choice

Dec 31, 2018
SME

SMEs ho-hum about 2019 outlook; more look to Asean for opportunities

BT_20181231_KRALLIANZ_3655294.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Allianz Real Estate seeking to expand in Asean

BT_20181231_KOPI31_3655316.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Malaysia Smelting Corp fires up as tin demand shines

Most Read

1 Sunpower COO resigns for personal reasons
2 Singapore shares close 0.3% up on Friday
3 Four Asian elections to watch out for in 2019
4 Keppel, SPH announce firm intention to make M1 offer
5 Citi cuts Q1 iPhone production estimates on weak demand

Must Read

Dec 31, 2018
SME

SMEs ho-hum about 2019 outlook; more look to Asean for opportunities

BT_20181231_UWOUTLOOK3160VG_3655308.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Four Asian elections to watch out for in 2019

BT_20181231_NAHTREND31_3655314.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Banking & Finance

Asia's emerging markets seen bringing more pain to investors in 2019

BP_ChinaProp_311218_5.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Real Estate

China’s property market strains the world

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening