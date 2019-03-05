You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China 'to lower VAT for manufacturing sector'

Tue, Mar 05, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Beijing

CHINA is to cut the value-added tax (VAT) rate covering the manufacturing sector by three percentage points to support the slowing economy, said a source close to the matter.

The reduction in the highest of the nation's three VAT brackets could be announced as soon as this week, when political leaders gather in Beijing for the annual National People's Congress, the source said, requesting anonymity.

Premier Li Keqiang will deliver his report on economic policy, which sets out targets for gross domestic product expansion and objectives for fiscal and monetary policy. A three percentage-point cut to VAT could deliver a boost worth up to 600 billion yuan (S$121.9 billion) or 0.6 per cent of GDP, Morgan Stanley estimates.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The move helps corporate profits just when the economy is under pressure from the US trade standoff and the impact of a domestic debt cleanup.

The tax cut is also part of broader, more "proactive" fiscal support. The budget deficit target is said to be widened to 2.8 per cent of GDP from 2.6 per cent in 2018; the quota for special bonds is said to be set to 2.15 trillion yuan, a significant rise from 1.35 trillion yuan in 2018. BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Businesses fear tying grants to worker outcomes could be deterrent

Businesses, workers to get more help with digital economy tools

New 18ha innovation park for agri-tech sector

Govt to make it easier for businesses to apply for licences

Plans in place for homegrown cyber security skills and tools

Indonesia, Australia sign long-awaited trade deal, years after talks started

Editor's Choice

BT_20190305_VIEDG5_3713632.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Businesses fear tying grants to worker outcomes could be deterrent

BT_20190305_GCUBP5_3713614.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore

Mar 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will DBS be third time lucky in transforming its retail equities strategy?

Most Read

1 Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation
2 Hyflux reports S$916 million impairment for Tuaspring, other assets
3 Florence Residences sells close to 60 units on launch weekend
4 Wife, teenage stepsons, maid charged in murder of Cradle Fund CEO who was early investor in Grab
5 Huawei presents a 5G litmus test, but Singapore likely to stay neutral

Must Read

BT_20190305_VIEDG5_3713632.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Businesses fear tying grants to worker outcomes could be deterrent

BT_20190305_LTSCB5_3713639.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart sees more cost cuts, but plans for growth in Singapore

BT_20190305_GCUBP5_3713614.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore

BT_20190305_CRROY5_3713589.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Life & Culture

Former BT editor Roy Mackie dies

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening