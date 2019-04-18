You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China to lure more foreign investment in bonds, stocks

Thu, Apr 18, 2019 - 1:28 PM

BP_ChinaBiz_180419_66.jpg
China aims to attract more foreign investment in its bonds and stocks as the country further opens up its capital markets, the foreign exchange regulator said on Thursday.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] China aims to attract more foreign investment in its bonds and stocks as the country further opens up its capital markets, the foreign exchange regulator said on Thursday.

There is significant room for foreign investors to buy Chinese bonds and stocks given their holdings of such instruments accounted for just 2-3 per cent of the total, Wang Chunying, spokesman for the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), said in a news conference.

"China will become an important destination of diversified asset allocation for global investors in the future, under the policy of further opening up and facilitation," Ms Wang said.

Overseas institutions bought a net US$9.5 billion in Chinese bonds and a net US$19.4 billion in listed Chinese stocks in the first quarter of 2019, she said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Ms Wang also said China will improve channels for opening up its interbank bond market and develop the panda bond market.

Commenting on the US Federal Reserve's policy stance, she said it will be favourable for the nation's capital flows, and expects the cross-border capital flows to remain steady despite some uncertainties.

The Fed recently called a halt to further rate hikes over this year in the face of rising global economic risks, in turn putting a dent on the dollar.

Ms Wang said China will ensure safety of its forex reserves, reaffirming a pledge to improve the yuan regime as well as the flexibility of trading in the currency.

Chinese commercial banks sold a net US$9.1 billion of foreign exchange in the first quarter, the regulator said, adding the nation's current account is likely to maintain a surplus in the first quarter of the year.

China's cross-border capital flows are expected to remain steady this year, helped by the government's growth-supportive policies, Wang said.

China's economy grew at a steady 6.4 per cent pace in the first quarter, defying expectations for a further slowdown, as industrial production jumped sharply and consumer demand showed signs of improvement.

China reported a current account surplus of US$49.1 billion in 2018, SAFE data showed last month.

The OECD said in a report on Tuesday that China's current account may swing to a deficit of 0.1 per cent of GDP this year from a small surplus in 2018, amid its rebalancing towards domestic demand.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Strong 6.1 quake hits Taiwan, shakes buildings in Taipei

Release of long-awaited Mueller report on Russia a watershed moment for Trump

Japan turns to foreigners to decommission Fukushima plant

FCC chief moves to deny China Mobile's bid to enter US

China local governments special bond issuance increased 219.3b yuan in March

Who is Terry Gou? iPhone billionaire to run for president of Taiwan

Editor's Choice

BP_SGbanks_180419_6.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Digitalisation push puts Singapore banks in hiring mode

BT_20190418_ANGSGX18_3757092.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx

BP_Wee Cho Yaw_180419_7.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Wee Cho Yaw tightens grip on property assets with UOL's Marina Centre deal

Most Read

1 Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations
2 Kingsford Huray gets no-sale licence for Normanton Park project
3 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
4 Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge
5 CWT parent defaults on loan

Must Read

Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

CWT to redeem S$100m 3.9% notes: sources

Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: OCBC Investment Research downgrades Mapletree Logistics Trust to 'hold'

Apr 18, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel Reit, Keppel Corp, Soilbuild Reit, Cache Logistics Trust, PEC

BP_SGbanks_180419_6.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Digitalisation push puts Singapore banks in hiring mode

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening