China to maintain continuous, stable macro policy

Tue, Nov 24, 2020 - 10:11 PM

Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday that China would maintain a continuous and stable macroeconomic policy, as well as adopting more reform measures and promoting the return of economic activity to a reasonable range.
[BEIJING] Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday that China would maintain a continuous and stable macroeconomic policy, as well as adopting more reform measures and promoting the return of economic activity to a reasonable range.

Mr Li also said China would continue implementing active fiscal policy and a steady monetary policy, according to a statement from the foreign ministry released after a video round-table with the heads of major international economic and financial organisations.

Stay up to date with The Business Times for