China to maintain continuous, stable macro policy
[BEIJING] Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday that China would maintain a continuous and stable macroeconomic policy, as well as adopting more reform measures and promoting the return of economic activity to a reasonable range.
Mr Li also said China would continue implementing active fiscal policy and a steady monetary policy, according to a statement from the foreign ministry released after a video round-table with the heads of major international economic and financial organisations.
REUTERS
