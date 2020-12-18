You are here

China to start opening vaccination programme to general public

Fri, Dec 18, 2020 - 1:03 PM

China plans to start opening its vaccination programme to members of the public in southwestern Sichuan province early next year, health officials said, despite the inoculations not yet receiving official approval.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] China plans to start opening its vaccination programme to members of the public in southwestern Sichuan province early next year, health officials said, despite the inoculations not yet receiving official approval.

At least one million people have already received a jab in China...

