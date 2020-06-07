China to strengthen global cooperation in Covid-19 vaccine trials

Get our introductory offer at only
[BEIJING] China will strengthen international cooperation in future Covid-19 clinical vaccine trials, building on earlier collaboration in vaccine development, the science and technology minister said on Sunday.
China is expending great efforts in the global scramble to develop a vaccine...
