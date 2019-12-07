You are here

China to waive tariffs on some US soyabean, pork shipments

This comes amid negotiations between the US and China to conclude an interim deal to de-escalate a 17-month trade war
Sat, Dec 07, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20191207_TARIFFS7_3971093.jpg
Beijing's levies on US soyabeans initially brought its purchases of the farm export to a virtual halt, although it has recently offered waivers to buyers.
Beijing

CHINA said on Friday it will waive import tariffs for some soyabean and pork shipments from the United States, as the two sides try to thrash out an agreement to defuse their protracted trade war.

The tariff waivers were based on applications by individual firms for US soya beans and pork imports, the finance ministry said in a statement, citing a decision by the country's Cabinet.

It did not specify the quantities involved.

China imposed tariffs of 25 per cent on both US soyabeans and pork in July 2018 as a countermeasure to tariffs levied by Washington over allegations that China steals and forces the transfer of American intellectual property to Chinese firms.

The waiver comes amid negotiations between the United States and China to conclude a "phase one" or interim deal to de-escalate a 17-month trade war that has roiled financial markets, disrupted supply chains and weighed on global economic growth.

A deal had initially been expected last month, but the two sides are said to be still seeking agreement on major issues such as which tariffs to roll back and the size of US farm purchases China is willing to make.

Though US President Donald Trump struck an upbeat tone on progress in talks on Thursday, a new round of US tariffs covering about US$156 billion of Chinese imports is set to kick in just over a week away on Dec 15.

China's tariff waivers on key US agricultural products is a sign of its commitment to the deal, said an industry source who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Beijing's levies on US soyabeans initially brought its purchases of the US' most valuable farm export to a virtual halt, although it has offered waivers to buyers in recent months.

Those waivers are said to have expired, although new exemptions may come too late, said an analyst.

"December arrivals are already pretty high and then we're getting into the Brazil crop," said Darin Friedrichs, senior Asia commodity analyst at INTL FC Stone. "There's limited space to buy new US soyabeans at this point."

Exemptions for pork are likely to be in higher demand, with less than two months until China's Chinese New Year holiday, the country's peak consumption period.

China has been scouring the world for more meat to fill a big shortage of protein after an outbreak of African swine fever devastated its massive hog herd, cutting supplies of pork.

US pork exports to China and Hong Kong are already up 47 per cent in volume terms from January to September, even with high duties in place.

An adviser to the Chinese government said exemptions on the products suited Beijing, as they helped meet market demand for such goods while reducing the trade surplus with the US.

"We might as well buy soyabeans from the US rather than from Brazil. Brazil is actually selling us what was purchased from the United States and they even hiked the prices before selling to us. In that case, we would be better off just buying from the United States," she said. REUTERS

