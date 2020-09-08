You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China unveils global data security initiative, says some countries bullying others

Tue, Sep 08, 2020 - 11:11 AM

[BEIJING] China announced an initiative on Tuesday to establish global standards on data security, saying it wanted to promote multilateralism in the area at a time when "individual countries" were "bullying"others and "hunting" companies.

The announcement, by State Councillor Wang Yi, comes a month after the United States said it was purging "untrusted" Chinese apps under a programme dubbed "Clean Network".

China's initiative calls for technology firms to prevent the creation of so-called backdoors in their products and services that could allow data to be obtained illegally, as well as for participants to respect the sovereignty, jurisdiction and data management rights of other countries.

It also calls for participants to not engage in large-scale surveillance of other countries or illegally acquire information of foreign citizens through information technology.

It did not detail the nature of the initiative or say whether any other country had joined.

SEE ALSO

China tension may hit half of Australia's benchmark stock index

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"Global data security rules that reflect the wishes of all countries and respect the interests of all parties should be reached on the basis of universal participation by all parties," Mr Wang said.

"Some individual countries are aggressively pursuing unilateralism, throwing dirty water on other countries under the pretext of 'cleanliness', and conducting global hunts on leading companies of other countries under the pretext of security. This is naked bullying and should be opposed and rejected."

China tightly controls and censors its own cyberspace through the popularly dubbed Great Firewall, which has for years restricted access to firms such as US majors Twitter Inc , Facebook Inc and Google owner Alphabet.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has taken aim at Chinese giants such as Huawei Technologies, Tencent Holdings and TikTok owner ByteDance, citing concerns over national security and the collection of personal data, which the companies have rejected.

It has blocked US exports to Huawei and plans to ban TikTok in the United States this month unless ByteDance sells TikTok's US operations.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 8, 2020 11:13 AM
Banking & Finance

Standard Chartered fined 1b rupees in India for 2007 deal

[MUMBAI] India's anti-money laundering agency fined Standard Chartered one billion rupees (S$18.6 million) for...

Sep 8, 2020 10:55 AM
Companies & Markets

DBS rolls out savings and healthcare solutions for gig workers

SINGAPORE'S largest bank DBS has rolled out financial and healthcare solutions to help hard-hit gig economy workers...

Sep 8, 2020 10:52 AM
Energy & Commodities

More firms setting up LNG desks in Singapore: Chan Chun Sing

[SINGAPORE] More firms have set up liquefied natural gas (LNG) desks in Singapore to capitalise on growing demand...

Sep 8, 2020 10:32 AM
Consumer

Starbucks adds plant-based items to Asian menus from Beyond Meat, others

[HONG KONG] Starbucks said on Tuesday it will add plant-based food and beverages to menus across Asia from September...

Sep 8, 2020 10:21 AM
Government & Economy

Bank of England chief economist warns against extending furlough programme

[LONDON] Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane warned against extending the UK government's flagship...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Sembmarine, Sembcorp, Keppel Reit, Yanlord, Top Glove

Singapore shares edge up at Tuesday's open; STI up 0.2%

Temasek to mop up 1b Sembmarine shares after rights issue ends undersubscribed

Keppel Reit to issue S$150m 3.15% subordinated perps

Tourism spillover from Mice restart will be minimal: analysts

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.