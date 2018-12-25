You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China unveils tariff adjustments for 2019 to boost trade

Tue, Dec 25, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Beijing

CHINA announced on Monday adjustments to some import and export tariffs for 2019, removing import duties on alternatives to soymeal for animal feeds and tariffs on fertilisers and iron ore exports, to boost foreign trade as the economy slows.

Import tariffs on so-called alternative meals, including rapeseed meal, cotton meal, sunflower meal and palm meal, will be removed from Jan 1 next year, along with those for the materials of some pharmaceutical goods, the finance ministry said in a statement on its website.

China will levy temporary tariffs on more than 700 items next year and maintain relatively low import tariffs for aircraft engines, the ministry added. Temporary tax rates for manganese slag and lithium-ion battery cells for new energy vehicles will be removed and most-favoured-nation tax rates will be imposed on those products, according to the ministry.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

For exports, China will not levy any export tariffs on 94 products next year including fertilisers, iron ore, slag, coal tar and wood pulp.

It will also further cut most-favoured-nation tariffs on 298 information technology products from July 2019. The statement did not give details.

China's economic growth slowed to 6.5 per cent in the third quarter, the weakest pace since the global financial crisis and is expected to slow further in 2019 amid a trade war with the United States.

A key item in the trade tussle is US soybean exports. China imposed a 25 per cent tariff on soybeans in July in response to US tariffs on Chinese goods that caused a sharp drop in imports. Soybeans are a key material for animal feed.

The US is the second-largest soybean supplier to China with that component of the trade between the countries worth US$12 billion in 2017. REUTERS

Editor's Choice

Dec 25, 2018
Real Estate

Private rental market may be held up by en bloc sellers, lower supply

BT-santa-letter-web.jpg
Dec 25, 2018
Life & Culture

A letter from the CEO of Santa Claus Holdings to his employees

Dec 25, 2018
Government & Economy

China growth to slow, economy to remain strained

Most Read

1 Singapore shares end higher on Monday
2 Ailing firms find new lease of life in real estate
3 As manufacturing slows, diverse factors may drive 2019 growth
4 Stocks to watch: CNMC Goldmine, Cromwell E-Reit, Boustead Projects, First Reit
5 Top Trump official calls bankers, will convene 'Plunge Protection Team'

Must Read

Dec 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore core inflation slips to 1.7% in November, below economists' estimates

doc73byyit1gqs1lizufi0o_doc6zoygrzcifo1k4ma19qt.jpg
Dec 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Cromwell E-Reit to buy 3 logistics properties in France for 21.6m euros

Dec 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel's Optus extends partnership with fellow Australia telco Vocus Group

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening