China, US made progress in trade talks: Chinese vice foreign minister

[BEIJING] China and the United States have achieved some progress in their trade talks, Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said on Tuesday, adding that as long as both sides respected each other, no problem could not be resolved.

No country can prosper without working with other nations, Mr Le said at the Xiangshan Forum in Beijing, which China styles as its answer to the annual Shangri-La Dialogue security forum in Singapore.

The world wants China and the United States to end their trade war, he said, adding that it needed openness, rather than a "de-coupling" of countries or a new Cold War.

