China vice-minister says provoking trade disputes is "naked economic terrorism"

Thu, May 30, 2019 - 10:27 AM

China's Vice-Foreign Minster Zhang Hanhui said on Thursday deliberately provoking trade disputes amounted to "naked economic terrorism", as Beijing continued to dial up its rhetoric amid the festering trade war with the United States.
[BEIJING] China's Vice-Foreign Minster Zhang Hanhui said on Thursday deliberately provoking trade disputes amounted to "naked economic terrorism", as Beijing continued to dial up its rhetoric amid the festering trade war with the United States.

Mr Zhang made the remarks in response to a question about the trade war during a briefing on Chinese President Xi Jinping's trip to Russia next week.

"This kind of deliberately provoking trade disputes is naked economic terrorism, economic homicide, economic bullying," he said.

