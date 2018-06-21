China Vice-Premier Liu to meet EU delegation next week

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will meet with a senior European Union delegation in Beijing next week, China's Commerce Ministry said on Thursday.

[BEIJING] Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will meet with a senior European Union delegation in Beijing next week, China's Commerce Ministry said on Thursday.

The meeting is significant at an important juncture, the ministry added.

Vice-President of the European Commission Jyrki Katainen is due to attend the EU-China High-level Economic Dialogue in Beijing on Monday, ahead of a China-EU summit likely to be held in July in China.

REUTERS