You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China Vice-Premier Liu to meet EU delegation next week

Thu, Jun 21, 2018 - 11:20 AM

BP_Liu_210618_81.jpg
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will meet with a senior European Union delegation in Beijing next week, China's Commerce Ministry said on Thursday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will meet with a senior European Union delegation in Beijing next week, China's Commerce Ministry said on Thursday.

The meeting is significant at an important juncture, the ministry added.

Vice-President of the European Commission Jyrki Katainen is due to attend the EU-China High-level Economic Dialogue in Beijing on Monday, ahead of a China-EU summit likely to be held in July in China.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Trump orders halt to family separations

New Zealand economy cools as construction slows

UK set to publish plans for EU citizens post-Brexit

IMF greenlights three-year US$50b Argentina aid programme

UK PM calls for 'free elections' in Thailand

Brazil maintains key interest rate at 6.5%

Editor's Choice

BP_Noble_210618_1.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

New dawn for Noble as Goldilocks ends trench fight over debt revamp

BT_20180621_LKPROPNEX21_3476473.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir

BP_SGoil_210618_2.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

M&A appetite in overdrive for oil-and-gas firms: EY

Most Read

1 Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in talks for S$200m rescue financing
2 Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion
3 Noble shares soar as firm secures Goldilocks' backing for sweetened restructuring plan
4 Stocks to watch: OCBC, Raffles United, Envictus International, CapitaLand
5 Wah Loon founder buys Boat Quay shophouse
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Noble_210618_1.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

New dawn for Noble as Goldilocks ends trench fight over debt revamp

BT_20180621_LKPROPNEX21_3476473.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir

Jun 21, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Midas, MTQ, RHT Health Trust

ExxonMobil's Singapore Resins Plant.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

ExxonMobil starts up world's largest resin plant in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening