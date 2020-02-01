You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China virus death toll rises to 259, infections surge

Sat, Feb 01, 2020 - 9:10 AM

nz_virus_010220.jpg
The death toll from China's new coronavirus outbreak has risen to 259 and the tally of confirmed infections has surged to nearly 12,000, the government said on Saturday.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] The death toll from China's new coronavirus outbreak has risen to 259 and the tally of confirmed infections has surged to nearly 12,000, the government said on Saturday.

The National Health Commission said in its daily update that 46 more people had succumbed to the respiratory disease.

All but one of the new deaths came in hardest-hit Hubei province, the epicentre of an outbreak that has spread around the world.

The virus emerged in December in Hubei's provincial capital Wuhan, and has been traced to a meat market that sold wild game.

The number of infections in China also rose, by 2,102, bringing the nationwide total to 11,791.

SEE ALSO

China ambassador says no need for 'unnecessary panic' over virus

That's despite unprecedented quarantine measures imposed last week on millions of people in Hubei and aggressive preventive steps elsewhere in the country.

The number of new deaths and newly confirmed cases have both spiralled higher on a daily basis since China sounded the nationwide alarm a week ago.

The epidemic has spread far and wide as huge numbers of Chinese travelled within and outside the country for the Lunar New Year holiday that started last week.

It has since ballooned into a global health emergency with cases in more than two dozen countries.

The top Communist Party official in Wuhan expressed "remorse" on Friday, saying local authorities acted too slowly in containing the virus.

AFP

Government & Economy

China ambassador says no need for 'unnecessary panic' over virus

Spain confirms first case of coronavirus

US Senate blocks trial witnesses, sets path to Trump acquittal

Brexit is here, what changes?

Fighting graft with tech: How the CPIB's work has evolved

Massive sell-off expected when China's markets reopen

BREAKING

Feb 1, 2020 08:55 AM
Life & Culture

Man United signs Ighalo to cover for striker shortage

[LONDON] Manchester United signed Nigerian international Odion Ighalo on loan until the end of the season from...

Feb 1, 2020 08:37 AM
Government & Economy

China ambassador says no need for 'unnecessary panic' over virus

[GENEVA] China is decisively working to control the deadly outbreak of the novel coronavirus, its ambassador to the...

Feb 1, 2020 08:10 AM
Government & Economy

Spain confirms first case of coronavirus

[MADRID] Spain has confirmed the country's first case of coronavirus, after a man was diagnosed on the remote island...

Feb 1, 2020 08:01 AM
Government & Economy

US Senate blocks trial witnesses, sets path to Trump acquittal

[WASHINGTON] The US Senate voted against seeking new evidence in Donald Trump's impeachment trial, sending the...

Feb 1, 2020 07:55 AM
Government & Economy

Brexit is here, what changes?

[BRUSSELS] At midnight on Friday - 1,317 days after British voters decided to leave the European Union - Brexit...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly