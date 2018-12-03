You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China wants to strengthen partnership with Portugal: Xi

Mon, Dec 03, 2018 - 6:04 AM

[LISBON] China wants to strengthen its relations with Portugal through a strategic partnership that aims to take advantage of the Iberian country's important location along Beijing's road and belt initiative, China's President Xi Jinping wrote on Sunday.

In an article published in Portuguese daily Diario de Noticias ahead of Mr Xi's visit to Lisbon this week, the Chinese president wrote that relations between the two "transcends time and distance and is a partnership looking to the future."

Mr Xi starts his two-day visit on Tuesday, during which he will meet the president and prime minister.

While there are growing suspicions elsewhere in Europe about Chinese acquisitions, in recent years Lisbon has been open to Chinese investment, including in strategic sectors like energy, and has nurtured close relations with Beijing. China Three Gorges launched a bid for utility company EDP this year, Portugal's largest company.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Xi wrote that Portugal and China would work jointly in developing the road and belt initiative, a modern-day silk road through which Beijing aims to develop infrastructure links and investment in Europe, Asia and Africa.

"Portugal is an important link between the maritime and land silk road and therefore there are natural advantages to Chinese-Portuguese cooperation on the road and belt initiative," Mr Xi wrote.

That could lead to cooperation in areas from automobiles, renewable energy, finance to the construction of ports, Mr Xi wrote. Portugal's southern deepwater port of Sines, situated on the south-western corner of Europe, is seen as a key location in the plan.

Mr Xi also wrote that the two countries aim to jointly develop "blue economy" partnerships through research and investment. The countries announced last month a joint project for micro satellites to collect data used in agriculture, fishery and oceanography.

Chinese residents have become the leading non-European applicants for Portugal's so-called 'golden visas', whereby foreigners get residency in return for property investments of at least 500,000 euros.

A range of Portuguese assets have been bought by Chinese companies, especially during its 2011-14 debt crisis, ranging from finance to insurance, healthcare and the electric grid.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Michelle Obama shelves Paris, Berlin trips for Bush funeral

China agrees US$9b currency swap with Argentina

Trump to grant Kim Jong Un's wishes after denuclearisation: South Korea president

Thousands of Belgians march peacefully against global warming

Derivatives space: India can benefit from network effect: SGX

G-20 outcome positive but tough negotiations still have to take place: PM Lee

Editor's Choice

BT_20171019_SGX_3136734.jpg
Dec 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

STI's high yield haven offers balm to painful bear grip

BT_20181203_KRHOUSEWPRX_3632913.jpg
Dec 3, 2018
Real Estate

Former Midas chairman's bungalow fetches S$30.8m in mortgagee sale

BT_20181203_YOTOPLINE_3632953.jpg
Dec 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

PropNex powers on with an eye on growth

Most Read

1 URA launches Dairy Farm Walk, Sims Drive, Middle Road and Tan Quee Lan Street sites
2 Seller of Asian Story to Kimly had links to Pokka
3 SGX warns firms against misconduct in share buybacks
4 Stocks to watch: Keppel Reit, Amplefield, No Signboard, Marco Polo Marine, Delong, Creative
5 Keppel Reit divests 20% stake in Ocean Financial Centre to Allianz for S$537.3m

Must Read

BT_20171019_SGX_3136734.jpg
Dec 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

STI's high yield haven offers balm to painful bear grip

Dec 3, 2018
Stocks

Derivatives space: India can benefit from network effect: SGX

BT_20181203_KRHOUSEWPRX_3632913.jpg
Dec 3, 2018
Real Estate

Former Midas chairman's bungalow fetches S$30.8m in mortgagee sale

BT_20181203_STPMLEE3_3632909.jpg
Dec 3, 2018
Government & Economy

G-20 outcome positive but tough negotiations still have to take place: PM Lee

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening