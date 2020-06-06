You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China warns against travel to Australia, citing discrimination

Sat, Jun 06, 2020 - 1:29 PM

nz_sydney_060620.jpg
China on Friday advised the public to avoid travelling to Australia, citing racial discrimination and violence in connection with the novel coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[MELBOURNE] China on Friday advised the public to avoid travelling to Australia, citing racial discrimination and violence in connection with the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"There has been an alarming increase recently in acts of racial discrimination and violence against Chinese and Asians in Australia, due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic," the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said in a statement.

It did not give any specific examples of such discrimination or violence.

Australia rejected the accusations saying they had no basis in fact.

"Our rejection of these claims, which have been falsely made by Chinese officials previously, is well known to them," Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said in a statement.

SEE ALSO

'We were wrong': NFL commissioner regrets stance on player protests, condemns racism

Asians have faced harassment in various countries since the outbreak of the coronavirus began late last year.

China earlier issued a warning to tourists travelling to the United States after some said they were mistreated in connection with the outbreak.

Australia's relations with China, its most important trading partner, have deteriorated in recent years amid accusations that China is meddling in Australia's affairs.

Australia, a popular destination for tourists and students from China, also fears China is seeking undue influence in the Pacific region.

Ties have been under more strain in recent weeks since Australia called for an international enquiry into the origins of the novel coronavirus.

Last month, China imposed tariff on imports of Australian barley and blocked beef imports from several Australian sources.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 6, 2020 01:54 PM
Garage

WeWork Global to invest US$100m in India business

[BENGALURU] WeWork will invest US$100 million in its Indian business as the office-sharing startup looks to ride out...

Jun 6, 2020 01:36 PM
Technology

Silver Lake invests another 45.5 billion rupees in Reliance's Jio

[MUMBAI] A group led by Silver Lake Partners agreed to invest another 45.5 billion Indian rupees (S$839.8 million)...

Jun 6, 2020 12:48 PM
Technology

Twitter, Facebook disable Trump video tribute to Floyd over copyright complaint

[WASHINGTON] Twitter, Facebook and Instagram disabled US President Donald Trump's campaign tribute video to George...

Jun 6, 2020 12:45 PM
Government & Economy

US sues Chinese firm over half-million 'fake' N95 masks

[WASHINGTON] The US Justice Department sued a Chinese company for selling nearly a half million fake and substandard...

Jun 6, 2020 12:43 PM
Life & Culture

'We were wrong': NFL commissioner regrets stance on player protests, condemns racism

[NEW YORK] National Football League (NFL) commissioner Roger Goodell said the league made mistakes in not listening...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.