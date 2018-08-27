You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China warns investment may weaken further, to make "good use" of fiscal policy

Mon, Aug 27, 2018 - 3:43 PM

[BEIJING] China's investment growth, already at record lows, may weaken even further in future and authorities should step up fiscal and financial measures to give it a boost, the state planner said on Monday.

Beijing is urging more infrastructure spending as the economy faces both domestic and external risks, such as US tariffs. But the benefits will take time to kick in, with analysts expecting the economy to get worse before it gets better.

Fixed-asset investment (FAI) in the first seven months of the year grew at the slowest pace on record since early 1996, after a long crackdown on illegal local government borrowing to finance vanity projects.

Moreover, initial investment approvals - an indicator of future activity - have dropped off sharply, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The total value of such projects for which the NDRC has assigned a project code -- an initial step in the approval process -- rose just 3.1 per cent in January-July compared with 6.9 per cent in the first half of the year.

"The decline reflects the many barriers that our country's infrastructure construction faces, and the stiff competition in low-end manufacturing while middle- and high-end sectors have relatively high bar for entry," NDRC said in a monthly monitoring report published on its website.

Among these newly registered projects, the investment value of infrastructure projects fell 35.2 per cent in January-July from a year earlier, with the drop most significant in sectors such as pipelines, railways and air and road transport. Growth in registered manufacturing investments slowed to 12.4 per cent.

The slowdown is partly due to Beijing's stringent debt curbs and efforts to reduce financial risks, the NDRC said.

New manufacturing investment projects in sectors ranging from tobacco and fur to petroleum and nuclear fuel processing all suffered a more than 30 percent fall.

In recent weeks, Beijing has told local governments to speed up the sale of special bonds to raise money for investments. Finance Minister Liu Kun told Reuters such bond issuance will blow past 1 trillion yuan (S$198.5 billion) by the end of the current quarter.

Official data on Monday suggested manufacturing investment may weaken further. Profit growth for China's industrial firms, while still solid, cooled for the third month in a row in July as domestic demand softens and US trade pressures mount.

Real estate has been the lone bright spot so far on China's investment front, partly due to robust land transactions in smaller cities, with spending proving resilient to government efforts to tame hot property prices.

New real estate investment projects that obtained a project code rose a robust 38.1 per cent by value in the first seven months from a year earlier, the NDRC said.

Regions that saw the slowest progress in new investment projects in January-July included Chongqing, the Xinjiang autonomous region, and Fujian province.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Singapore youths have little confidence their parents have saved enough for retirement: survey

French 2018 budget deficit to be above 2.3% target: minister

New Australian PM gets to work; govt support plummets

Malaysia bars foreigners from Forest City project that drew Chinese buyers

Two firms that won initial tender snag S$2.26m LTA contract for 2nd phase of on-demand bus project

Singapore's service industries report 7.8% year-on-year rise in Q2 takings

Editor's Choice

BP_SAP_270818_6.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Corporates jumping on upskilling bandwagon to leapfrog talent crunch

BP_EU_270818_7.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Government & Economy

EU firms in Asean see region as having greatest potential

BP_Guoco Tower_270818_14.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

GuocoLand Q4 profit falls but full-year net profit up by 7%

Most Read

1 Malaysia bars foreigners from Forest City project that drew thousands of China buyers
2 Creative Technology in the black in Q4 on gains from lawsuit award against Huawei
3 PM Lee rebuts notion that 99-year HDB lease is extended rental, not a sale
4 HDB lessees are owners of their flats, not renters: PM Lee
5 Noble's largest shareholder, linked to family of founder, has sold US$10.5 million of senior notes: Board update
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SGX.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, Third500 to build emerging growth IPO market in Singapore

BP_Forest City_270818_83.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia bars foreigners from Forest City project that drew thousands of China buyers

recreational.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's service industries report 7.8% year-on-year rise in Q2 takings

Rajeev De Mello
Aug 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

Rajeev De Mello joins OCBC's Bank of Singapore as chief investment officer

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening