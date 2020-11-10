You are here

China yet to congratulate US presidential election winner Biden

Tue, Nov 10, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Beijing

CHINA, which has held off congratulating US presidential election winner Joe Biden even as leaders of other countries have done so, said on Monday it would follow custom in responding to the result.

Democrat Mr Biden clinched enough states to win the presidency but incumbent President Donald Trump has not conceded and is making legal challenges to the outcome of the Nov 3 election.

"We noticed that Mr Biden has declared election victory," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a daily media briefing. "We understand that the US presidential election result will be determined following US law and procedures." In 2016, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent congratulations to Mr Trump on Nov 9, a day after the election.

While Mr Biden is expected to maintain a tough stance on China - he has called President Xi a "thug" and vowed to lead a campaign to "pressure, isolate and punish China" - he is likely to take a more measured and multilateral approach.

"We always believe that China and the United States should enhance communication and dialogue, manage differences on the basis of mutual respect, expand cooperation on the basis of mutual benefit and promote sound and stable development of bilateral relations," Mr Wang said.

Hu Xijin, editor of the Global Times, a tabloid published by the ruling Communist Party's People's Daily, said in a tweet: "China hasn't congratulated Biden on his victory as quickly as Western countries did."

"I think it's because China needs to keep larger distance from the US presidential election to avoid getting entangled in its controversy. This actually shows that China respects the US as a whole," he added.

Earlier on Monday, Chinese state media struck an optimistic tone in editorials, saying relations could be restored to a state of greater predictability, starting with trade.

While acknowledging that Washington was unlikely to ease pressure on China over issues such as Xinjiang and Hong Kong, the Global Times said Beijing should work to communicate with Mr Biden's team. "It's in the common interests of people from both countries and of the international community that China-US relations become eased and controllable," it said.

The China Daily said it was "obvious" improving ties with China could start from trade, and reviving trade talks was critical to restoring some understanding and trust.

Wang Huiyao, head of the Centre for China and Globalisation and an adviser to the government in Beijing, said he expects more dialogue under a Biden administration. "Biden's election means an opportunity to re-establish relations with the US as he is more likely to uphold multilateralism. That means China and the US can start discussing issues including climate change, pandemic control and trade," he said. REUTERS

