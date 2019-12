China's retail sales are expected to increase eight per cent in 2019 to 41.1 trillion yuan (US$5.88 trillion), the official Xinhua News Agency reported on Monday, citing a commerce ministry official.

[BEIJING] China's retail sales are expected to increase eight per cent in 2019 to 41.1 trillion yuan (US$5.88 trillion), the official Xinhua News Agency reported on Monday, citing a commerce ministry official.

That compared with a nine per cent rise in retail sales in 2018.

REUTERS