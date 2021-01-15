You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China's 2020 GDP growth slowest in over four decades: AFP poll

Fri, Jan 15, 2021 - 11:28 AM

af_chinacontainers_150121.jpg
China's economy grew last year at its slowest pace since transformative market reforms of the 1970s, according to an AFP poll of economists, but finished the year strongly on an accelerating coronavirus recovery.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHANGHAI] China's economy grew last year at its slowest pace since transformative market reforms of the 1970s, according to an AFP poll of economists, but finished the year strongly on an accelerating coronavirus recovery.

The average forecast of analysts from 13 financial institutions was a 2.0 per cent expansion for the world's second-largest economy, down sharply from 6.1 per cent in 2019, itself a three-decade low.

China, where the Covid-19 pandemic broke out, was also the first country to emerge from its grip. It is expected to be the only major world economy to post positive 2020 growth.

Last year was a roller-coaster one for the country, with an unprecedented contraction in the first quarter caused by pandemic-related lockdowns quickly followed by a rebound as business and consumption returned.

The comeback gained pace through the fourth quarter, the analysts said, with encouraging data on consumer spending, factory activity and exports.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The poll produced an average forecast of around 6.3 per cent growth for the final quarter of 2020, putting China back on its pre-pandemic growth trajectory.

"We expect a further pick-up in Q4 GDP growth, driven by strong exports, robust investment growth and a recovery in household consumption," said Tommy Wu, lead economist with Oxford Economics.

In the latest positive sign, exports jumped 18 per cent in December and were up 3.6 per cent for the full year, according to figures released Thursday.

Official GDP growth figures are due for release on Monday.

The analysts' expectations exceed the International Monetary Fund's forecast of Chinese full-year 2020 growth at 1.9 per cent.

Either figure would be the worst performance since 1976, when the economy shrank by 1.6 per cent.

Two years after that, former leader Deng Xiaoping set in motion a shift away from communist-style central planning, turning China into an industrial, trade and tech powerhouse.

'NOT YET SOLID'

China's government last month warned the economic recovery was "not yet solid", with virus clusters re-emerging amid cold winter weather and lingering concern over the pandemic situation in major export markets such as the United States.

The IMF last week said activity would remain below capacity for the foreseeable future as China continues adjusting to a "pandemic normal" in which technology and digitalisation of services assume a larger role due to social distancing and other pandemic impacts.

The IMF lowered its 2021 full-year Chinese forecast to 7.9 per cent, from an earlier 8.2 per cent.

But that is still above the recent trend line for China, whose economy has slowed over the years as the ruling Communist Party transitions away from volatile growth dependent on investment and exports, towards a more mature economy driven by domestic consumption.

"We think China's economy will show a strong rebound this year," said Raphie Hayat, a senior economist with Rabobank.

He cited improving sentiment due to China's demonstrated virus containment ability, potentially more stable US trade relations after President Donald Trump leaves office this month, and signs of a pickup in demand for Chinese exports.

Still, he adds that "we think the remaining part of the recovery will be slower" as lagging growth in production catches up to an initially services-fuelled rebound.

"The lingering uncertainty about when life will go back to, or close to, normal will keep Chinese consumers from consuming as much as they would have done without this health crisis," Mr Hayat said.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Bank of Korea holds fire on rates, seen staying put in 2021

Three dead, 24 injured after strong quake in Indonesia's Sulawesi

UK planning labour regulation overhaul in post-Brexit shake-up: FT

Trump administration takes final swipes at China and its companies

France imposes 6pm nationwide virus curfew

Magnitude-6.2 quake hits Indonesia's West Sulawesi

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 15, 2021 11:29 AM
Consumer

BHG Singapore to take over two floors formerly occupied by Robinsons at Raffles City

SUBSCRIBERS

DEPARTMENT store operator BHG Singapore is taking over the first two floors of the space formerly occupied by...

Jan 15, 2021 11:16 AM
Consumer

CDP account holders will soon be able to access their portfolios via SingPass

SUBSCRIBERS

SINGAPORE'S securities depository system has moved a step closer to being unified on the national one-step financial...

Jan 15, 2021 11:08 AM
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: iFast surges more than 5.5%, prompting SGX query

SHARES of wealth management platform iFast Corp surged S$0.24 or 5.5 per cent to S$4.59 as at 9.45am on Friday,...

Jan 15, 2021 10:49 AM
Companies & Markets

Guoco Group proposes S$0.70 per share offer to take GL private

A WHOLLY-OWNED special purpose vehicle of Hong Kong-listed Guoco Group intends to make a voluntary conditional cash...

Jan 15, 2021 10:36 AM
Energy & Commodities

GE sues Siemens Energy over stolen trade secrets

[NEW YORK] General Electric sued German rival Siemens Energy on Thursday, alleging it exploited the US giant's trade...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

Stocks to watch: Yangzijiang, Medtecs, Sunningdale Tech, First Reit, Lian Beng

Doctor who declared Trump 'healthiest' president ever dies

Magnitude-6.2 quake hits Indonesia's West Sulawesi

Grab faces tough digital bank fight as tech rivals muscle up

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for