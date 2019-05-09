You are here

China's April consumer inflation up 2.5% on food price gains; factory prices up 0.9%

Thu, May 09, 2019 - 10:04 AM
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected factory gate inflation would nudge up to 0.6 per cent in April.
[BEIJING] China’s consumer inflation accelerated to the fastest pace in six months, driven by surging food prices, while producer prices escaped from near the deflation zone on a recovering economy.

The consumer price index (CPI) increased 2.5 per cent in April from a year earlier, more than the 2.3 per cent rise in the March and in line with analyst forecasts, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Thursday.

China's producer price index (PPI) gained 0.9 per cent year-on-year in April, its fastest pace since December 2018 and picking up from a 0.4 per cent increase in March. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected factory gate inflation would nudge up to 0.6 per cent in April.

Food prices were up 6.1 per cent, with prices for fresh vegetables up 17.4 per cent and pork prices jumping 14.4 per cent, the most since mid-2016.

China has slaughtered millions of pigs since August, when the viral African swine fever was first reported in China, pushing up pork prices.

Domestic demand is also recovering amid months of stimulus, which supported demand for commodities from copper to crude oil.

“The hog cycle could drive China’s headline CPI closer to 3 per cent for the coming quarter but it will not constrain People's Bank of China’s policy,” Robin Xing, chief China economist at Morgan Stanley, told Bloomberg Television. “On the PPI front we’ve seen some improvement on the rebound in the infrastructure demand.”

PPI rose for the second month and exceeded all economists’ estimates, soothing fears that it will sink back to deflation, which hurts corporate profitability.

“This is great news for China as it shows recovery is working, especially the PPI number," said Alicia Garcia Herrero, chief Asia-Pacific economist at Natixis SA in Hong Kong. “But the People's Bank of China will clearly remain more cautious.”

Still, domestic consumer demand is not yet robust. Core CPI, a gauge excluding the more volatile food and energy prices, pulled back to 1.7 per cent in April from 1.8 per cent a month earlier

“Inflation pressure won’t be a big concern in China’s monetary policy this year” as long as the consumer price growth doesn’t hit the official target of 3 per cent, said Yao Shaohua, an economist at ABCI Securities in Hong Kong.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS

