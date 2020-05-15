You are here

China's April industrial output rises faster than expected

Fri, May 15, 2020 - 10:24 AM

China's industrial output rose 3.9 per cent in April from a year earlier, official data showed on Friday, expanding for the first time this year as the world's second-largest economy slowly emerges from its coronavirus lockdown.
PHOTO: AFP

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected industrial output to return to expansion, tipping a rise of 1.5 per cent in April, following a 1.1 per cent fall in March.

Retail sales fell by 7.5 per cent in April, which compared with a forecast 7 per cent fall.

Sales tumbled in the first three months of the year as shops, restaurants and other places with crowds closed across the country.

Fixed asset investment fell 10.3 per cent in January-April, compared with a forecast 10 per cent fall and a 16.1 per cent decline in January-March.

Japan's factory output, retail sales slump as virus hits economy

Private sector fixed-asset investment, which accounts for 60 per cent of total investment, fell 13.3 per cent in January-April, compared with an 18.8 per cent decline in the first three months of the year.

REUTERS

