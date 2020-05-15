China's April industrial output rises faster than expected

China's industrial output rose 3.9 per cent in April from a year earlier, official data showed on Friday, expanding for the first time this year as the world's second-largest economy slowly emerges from its coronavirus lockdown.

[BEIJING] China's industrial output rose 3.9 per cent in April from a year earlier, official data showed on Friday, expanding for the first time this year as the world's second-largest economy slowly emerges from its coronavirus lockdown.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected industrial output to return to expansion, tipping a rise of 1.5 per cent in April, following a 1.1 per cent fall in March.

Retail sales fell by 7.5 per cent in April, which compared with a forecast 7 per cent fall.

Sales tumbled in the first three months of the year as shops, restaurants and other places with crowds closed across the country.

Fixed asset investment fell 10.3 per cent in January-April, compared with a forecast 10 per cent fall and a 16.1 per cent decline in January-March.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

Private sector fixed-asset investment, which accounts for 60 per cent of total investment, fell 13.3 per cent in January-April, compared with an 18.8 per cent decline in the first three months of the year.

REUTERS