You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China's August manufacturing outperforms expectations

PMI improves to 51.3 from July's 51.2; analysts point to recent govt measures to support economic activity
Sat, Sep 01, 2018 - 5:50 AM
btworld@sph.com.sg

Beijing

CHINA'S vast manufacturing sector, which performed better than expected in August, has proved particularly resilient even as the ongoing trade war with the US shows no signs of easing.

China's official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) came in at 51.3 in August

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180831_WINTASTAR_3547990.jpg
Aug 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

KOP breaks ground on integrated Shanghai ski resort

Aug 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

IFA clarifies recommendation for Wheelock offer

smu6.jpg
Aug 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Longer practice stint, tougher Bar exams to secure industry's future

Most Read

1 Jho Low's father cuts stake in Singapore-listed contract manufacturer Frencken
2 Hot stock: 800 Super falls more than 25%
3 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Keppel DC Reit, Singapore Exchange, Wheelock Properties
4 Ex-bank officer who misappropriated S$520,000 gets 12-year prohibition orders
5 1MDB-linked banker disappears from US website
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

doc71otutpr9dwywkohzp_doc6zhb5mv2jxt9n4o673y.jpg
Aug 31, 2018
Real Estate

Development charge rates raised by an average of 9.8% for non-landed residential land use

doc71otutpr9dwywkohzp_doc6zhb5mv2jxt9n4o673y.jpg
Aug 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

colin-sb-31.jpg
Aug 31, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore bank lending eases in July with first m-o-m decline since January

gpnric15.jpg
Aug 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore makes collecting NRIC numbers, making copies of identity card illegal from Sept 1, 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening