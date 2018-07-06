You are here

China's central bank adviser says US tariffs seen cutting GDP growth by 0.2 percentage points: Xinhua

Fri, Jul 06, 2018 - 10:03 AM

Ma Jun told Xinhua that China will consider measures to help sectors that are hardest-hit by the trade war with the United States.
[BEIJING] A China central bank adviser said the planned US import tariffs on US$50 billion worth of Chinese goods will cut China's growth by 0.2 percentage points but its overall impact will be limited, the official Xinhua news agency reported Friday.

Ma Jun told Xinhua that China will consider measures to help sectors that are hardest-hit by the trade war with the United States.

Washington's initial import tariffs on US$34 billion worth of Chinese goods will take effect at 0401 GMT, and Beijing has said its counter tariffs on US goods will take effect immediately after that.

