You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China's Covid-19 vaccines can be upgraded for variants in 2 months, says expert

Tue, Jan 26, 2021 - 8:05 PM

AK_chvax_2601.jpg
China's Covid-19 vaccines based on the inactivated virus can be upgraded to cope with new variants in about two months, the Global Times reported on Tuesday citing an expert with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] China's Covid-19 vaccines based on the inactivated virus can be upgraded to cope with new variants in about two months, the Global Times reported on Tuesday citing an expert with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

There are concerns that vaccines developed over the last year may be less effective against new variants of the virus discovered recently in Britain and South Africa. Moderna said on Monday it would test a new booster shot aimed at the South African variant after concluding the antibody response could be diminished.

Vaccines from Sinovac Biotech and China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm), which are being used in China and overseas, contain the inactivated virus that cannot replicate in human cells.

If necessary, an upgrade for China's inactivated Covid-19 vaccine could be completed in about two months, Shao Yiming, a scientist with China CDC, told the Global Times in an interview.

The neutralising ability of antibodies induced by Chinese vaccines, which were developed in accordance with the variant spreading in Wuhan city in late 2019, appeared weaker against recently discovered variants in the UK and South Africa, the Global Times quoted Dr Shao as saying, citing studies by Chinese vaccine companies and labs.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The redesign of inactivated Covid-19 vaccines could take longer than for vaccines based on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, which does not require cultivating and inactivating the virus, according to Dr Shao, who participates in technical reviews of China's Covid-19 vaccines.

The mRNA technology is used in vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Malaysia secures 18.4m doses of Russian, Chinese Covid-19 vaccines

Anwar challenges PM over Parliament suspension

Netherlands has worst riots in four decades over Covid curbs

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Singapore factory growth tipped to carry over into 2021 - but capped by high base

Singapore's FDI flows were down 37% in 2020

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 26, 2021 08:11 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia secures 18.4m doses of Russian, Chinese Covid-19 vaccines

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia said on Tuesday it had signed deals with two domestic companies to purchase 18.4 million...

Jan 26, 2021 07:59 PM
Government & Economy

Anwar challenges PM over Parliament suspension

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's opposition leader has launched legal action against the prime minister over the suspension...

Jan 26, 2021 07:55 PM
Banking & Finance

Ant IPO could resume once issues resolved: PBOC

[BEIJING] Ant Group could resume its plans for an initial public offering once problems are resolved, China's...

Jan 26, 2021 07:51 PM
Consumer

Didi close to raising US$1.5b for trucking unit

[BEIJING] Didi Chuxing Technology is close to finalising a US$1.5 billion round of funding for its on-demand...

Jan 26, 2021 07:27 PM
Companies & Markets

CDL ranked world's top real estate company on Global 100 index

CITY Developments Limited (CDL) has been ranked the world's top real estate company on the Global 100 most...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Bukit Timah, Duke's Road sites up for en bloc sale with S$62.5m guide price

Isetan could pay dearly for dragging its heels on sale of Wisma Atria space

Stocks to watch: Suntec Reit, ARA Logos, Keppel Reit, MLT, Parkway Life Reit

Broker's take: DBS raises China Aviation Oil target price as air traffic recovers

Singapore shares decline at Tuesday's open; STI down 0.4%

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for