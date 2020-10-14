You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China's credit growth remained robust in September amid recovery

Wed, Oct 14, 2020 - 8:14 PM

[BEIJING] China's credit continued to grow robustly in September, reflecting government efforts to add stimulus and stronger demand as the economic recovery continues.

Aggregate financing was 3.48 trillion yuan (S$701.7 billion), the People's Bank of China said on Wednesday, higher than the median estimate by economists. That compares to 3.58 trillion yuan in August and 2.51 trillion in September last year.

Financial institutions offered 1.9 trillion yuan of new loans in the month, higher than estimates of 1.7 trillion yuan.

China's economic recovery momentum remained solid in the month, with activity in both manufacturing and services sector continuing to strengthen. Policy makers are seeking to normalize monetary policy, and will aim to fine-tune it to be more precise and targeted.

"The recovery in fixed investment growth in recent months suggests loan demand might have stayed strong," Goldman Sachs Group economists led by Maggie Wei wrote in a report before the data release. "We expect the total social financing flows to reach 3.3 trillion yuan in September, on the back of our expectation of higher new RMB loans and continued issuance of government bonds during the month." "Credit growth might edge up on strong government bond issuances, but it should be around its peak as well," Larry Hu, chief China economist at Macquarie Bank, wrote in a note before the data.

SEE ALSO

Mega-refiner buying oil a bright spot for constrained market

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

China's overall liquidity is reasonable and ample, while credit and social financing are growing at a reasonable pace as well, said Ruan Jianhong, head of the statistics department at the central bank.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Battered UK travel industry calls for testing, more support

EU summit to say Brexit progress 'still not sufficient'

GIC looks to integrate climate change into all investment processes

Million-dollar HDB flats make up 0.3% of total resale flats sold

Five new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two in the community

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 14, 2020 08:08 PM
Transport

Khazanah says Firefly could become Malaysia's new national airline

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's Khazanah Nasional has the option to channel funds to low-cost carrier Firefly which could...

Oct 14, 2020 07:55 PM
Banking & Finance

Goldman Sachs profit nearly doubles on trading surge

[NEW YORK] Goldman Sachs Group reported a 94 per cent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, driven by a resurgence...

Oct 14, 2020 07:38 PM
Companies & Markets

Tycoon Oei Hong Leong discontinues legal action against Raffles Education

RAFFLES Education Corp (REC) substantial shareholder Oei Hong Leong has discontinued his latest legal action against...

Oct 14, 2020 07:19 PM
Garage

Carro confirms new funding; claims to be on track for S$1b run rate by 2022

USED car marketplace Carro had raised close to US$150 million in debt financing facilities, as well as fresh equity...

UPDATED 27 min ago
Oct 14, 2020 06:57 PM
Companies & Markets

Sino Grandness director quits over difference in opinion on audit process

MAINBOARD-LISTED Chinese canned vegetable and fruits producer Sino Grandness Food Industry Group's lead independent...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Five new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two in the community

Carro confirms new funding; claims to be on track for S$1b run rate by 2022

Hot stock: SPH shares dip below S$1 after posting first net loss

The Pines members sue Peter Kwee; hearing dates in Nov and Dec

Court grants 'last' adjournment for Hyflux's judicial management application

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for