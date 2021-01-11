You are here

China's Dec PPI -0.4% y-o-y, CPI +0.2% y-o-y

Mon, Jan 11, 2021 - 9:53 AM

rk_china-factory_110121.jpg
China's factory gate prices fell by less than expected in December, official data showed on Monday, suggesting China's manufacturing sector continues to see a steady recovery from the Covid-19 shock.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The producer price index (PPI) fell 0.4 per cent from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement.

The producer price index (PPI) fell 0.4 per cent from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement.

The index was expected to fall 0.8 per cent, according to a median forecast in a Reuters poll, after a 1.5 per cent drop in November.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.2 per cent from a year earlier in December, the statistics bureau said. The index was expected to rise 0.1 per cent, according to the Reuters poll, after easing 0.5 per cent in November.

REUTERS

