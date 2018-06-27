You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China's factories weaker in Q2, but retail sector, credit growth solid: Beige Book

Wed, Jun 27, 2018 - 7:07 AM

FILES-CHINA-ECONOMY-MANUFACTURING-035616.jpg
China's manufacturing sector showed slower growth in the second quarter, a private survey showed on Wednesday, a worrisome trend that could add to pressure on China's economy just as trade tensions with the United States heat up.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] China's manufacturing sector showed slower growth in the second quarter, a private survey showed on Wednesday, a worrisome trend that could add to pressure on China's economy just as trade tensions with the United States heat up.

After two years of solid growth, manufacturers are starting to show signs of weakness, according to the quarterly survey of thousands of Chinese firms by China Beige Book International (CBB), with companies reporting the lowest growth in new export orders since late 2016 in Q2.

"Manufacturing's challenge is not now, it's next year. Export orders slipped and a major escalation in the US-China tariff war may be in the offing," CBB said.

If the trend persists for exporters, that will be bad news for Beijing, as there are also signs that growth in the domestic economy is moderating.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"A trade conflict with the US would hit what is already metastasizing into a sore spot for the Chinese economy," CBB said.

China's industrial output, investment and retail sales all grew less than expected in May, suggesting further weakness ahead if Beijing perseveres with crackdowns on pollution, questionable local government spending and off-balance sheet "shadow" financing.

CBB's survey did show some bright spots for the economy, however. The retail sector, which had been called out for weak performance by CBB in recent quarters, posted growth in revenue, profits and investment in the second quarter.

CBB said that while China's oft-touted credit tightening and deleveraging campaign has helped control the riskiest forms of lending, Chinese firms borrowed the most in five years and interest rates were lower than a year ago.

"Firms are not struggling with deleveraging; Beijing has simply shifted them to a different teat, while further subsidizing their costs," said CBB.

Beijing surprised markets earlier this month when it did not follow a rate hike by the Federal Reserve, sparking concern regulators were worried about the health of the economy, and on Sunday the central bank cut the amount of cash some banks must hold as reserves in a bid to channel more funds towards struggling debt-ridden and small firms.

"Firms have yet to demonstrate they can withstand a higher cost of capital and Beijing's reluctance to try them, even amidst a strong economy, is telling," CBB said.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

US charges Chinese university tied to army with export scheme

More than 10,000 jihadists in Africa, US-led coalition hears

US House backs tighter foreign investment rules amid China worries

US senators want Trump to reconsider lifting ban on China's ZTE

BOJ's Amamiya signals future adjustment to easy policy: newspaper

Singapore factory output defies expectations to grow 11.1% in May

Editor's Choice

20171218_1513600128232_382292571236899_0_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Stocks

SGX enters new era as it starts dual-class shares for qualifying IPOs

BT_20180627_HHEXXON27_3482091.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Singapore poised to host 'world's largest base oil plant of its kind'

Jun 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Easing of supply pressures a boon for hoteliers in 2018

Most Read

1 oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall
2 CWT chief buying Good Class Bungalow for S$36m
3 Mahathir revives Singapore water dispute, takes swipe at Trump
4 StarHub TV axes channels from Discovery, garners 7 new channels
5 oBike to stop bike sharing in Singapore due to new regulations, viability issues
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

20171218_1513600128232_382292571236899_0_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Stocks

SGX enters new era as it starts dual-class shares for qualifying IPOs

BT_20180627_HHEXXON27_3482091.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Singapore poised to host 'world's largest base oil plant of its kind'

ST_20180627_MANU27_4090681.jpg
Jun 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output defies expectations to grow 11.1% in May

Jun 27, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Total to co-charter Pavilion Energy's first LNG bunker vessel

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening