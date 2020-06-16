China's factory output continues rebound in May

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Beijing
CHINA'S factory output continued its rebound in May, but domestic demand and infrastructure investment continued to contract, just as Beijing faces a potential second wave of the coronavirus that could affect the fragile recovery of the economy and keep a lid on consumer spending...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes