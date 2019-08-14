You are here

China's Hong Kong office condemns 'near-terrorist acts' at Hong Kong airport

Wed, Aug 14, 2019 - 12:46 PM

[BEIJING] China's Hong Kong affairs office condemned what it called "near-terrorist acts" at Hong Kong's airport and reiterated support for local authorities to severely punish those responsible amid an escalating crisis in the Chinese-controlled city.

The Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, in a statement issued on Wednesday, also strongly condemned attacks against a reporter from China's Global Times newspaper and a traveller at the airport by what it said were violent protesters.

Hong Kong's airport resumed operations on Wednesday, rescheduling hundreds of flights that had been disrupted over the past two days as protesters clashed with riot police.

