The number of deaths in China's central Hubei province from a coronavirus outbreak had risen by 65 to 479 as of Tuesday, Chinese state television reported on Wednesday.

[BEIJING] The number of deaths in China's central Hubei province from a coronavirus outbreak had risen by 65 to 479 as of Tuesday, Chinese state television reported on Wednesday.

There were a further 3,156 cases detected in Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, taking the total in the province to 16,678.

REUTERS