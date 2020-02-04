You are here

China's Hubei province reports 64 new coronavirus deaths on Feb 3: state TV

Tue, Feb 04, 2020 - 7:11 AM

The number of deaths in China's central Hubei province from a coronavirus outbreak had risen by 64 to 414 as of Monday, Chinese state television reported on Tuesday.
[BEIJING] The number of deaths in China's central Hubei province from a coronavirus outbreak had risen by 64 to 414 as of Monday, Chinese state television reported on Tuesday.

There had been a further 2,345 cases detected in Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, taking the total in the province to 13,522.

Hubei's provincial capital of Wuhan, where the virus is thought to have originated, reported 48 new deaths on Monday, accounting for most of the new casualties. A total of 313 people in Wuhan have now died from the virus.

New confirmed cases in Wuhan surged by 1,242 on Monday.

With Wuhan and some other Chinese cities in virtual lockdown, travel severely restricted and China facing increasing international isolation, fears of wider economic disruption are growing.

