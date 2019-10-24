China's leaders to hold key conclave next week

Soldiers of People's Liberation Army (PLA) march in formation with a Chinese Communist Party flag. The party will hold a long-delayed leadership meeting next week, state media said Thursday, as Beijing battles unrest in Hong Kong, a lingering trade war, and a slowing economy.

[BEIJING] China's ruling Communist Party will hold a long-delayed leadership meeting next week, state media said Thursday, as Beijing battles unrest in Hong Kong, a lingering trade war, and a slowing economy.

The Fourth Plenum of the party's Central Committee is a closed-door meeting of high-ranking officials where the country's roadmap and future direction is discussed.

Next week's meet will run from October 28 to 31 in Beijing, and will be the first since February 2018.

State news agency Xinhua said the dates were confirmed at a meeting Thursday of the Central Committee presided over by President Xi Jinping.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

State-run Global Times said on Twitter that the Central Committee Political Bureau will consider issues such as "upholding and improvement of the socialist system with Chinese characteristics, including modernising the country's governance system and capacity".

Many of the country's most significant policies have been announced after plenum meetings, with the last one in February 2018 focused on a reform plan for state institutions, giving even more power to the party.

The one before that approved the scrapping of presidential term limits, allowing Mr Xi to stay in office for life.

While the CCP's constitution says there must be a plenum at least once per year, next week's long-awaited conclave will end a significant delay between sessions.

Experts at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) said holding the plenum in October would represent the longest hiatus since 1977.

Their analysis in August concluded that most plenums occur every 300 to 400 days, but this one would mark a delay of at least 580 days.

While the long wait has sparked speculation that Mr Xi is facing power struggles or opposition within the CCP leadership, the CSIS said a simpler explanation is possible - that the delay marks a balancing out after the last two plenums were held very close together, in January and February 2018.

"Since the Third Plenum, Mr Xi has convened two extraordinary meetings of all the top Party, State and Military leaders," wrote China-watcher Bill Bishop on Monday on his Sinocism blog.

The ability to call such high-profile meetings reflect Mr Xi's power and authority, he added.

Beijing marked the 70th year of Communist rule in China earlier this month with an enormous military parade that showed off the country's military strength.

But central government has also been shaken by months of anti-Beijing unrest in semi-autonomous Hong Kong, a slowing domestic economy, and the impact of a protracted trade impasse with the United States.

China's GDP growth slowed to six per cent in the third quarter, the slowest rate in 27 years.

AFP