You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China's March official factory activity unexpectedly expands after steep contraction

Tue, Mar 31, 2020 - 9:16 AM

rk_CH-factory_310320.jpg
Factory activity in China unexpectedly expanded in March after contracting sharply to a record low, but the rapid global spread of the novel coronavirus is expected to keep businesses and the overall economy under heavy pressure as foreign demand slumps.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] Factory activity in China unexpectedly expanded in March after contracting sharply to a record low, but the rapid global spread of the novel coronavirus is expected to keep businesses and the overall economy under heavy pressure as foreign demand slumps.

The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 52 in March from the collapse to a record low of 35.7 in February, China's National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday, and above the neutral 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the March headline reading to come in at 45.0.

Analysts are forecasting China to suffer a steep economic contraction in the first quarter due to widespread disruptions to business and consumer activity caused by the virus as authorities put in place tough public measures to contain the pandemic.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

US coronavirus death toll passes 3,000: Johns Hopkins University

New Zealand extends state of emergency to stop Covid-19 spread

Trump says coronavirus travel ban may extend to more countries

Trump says more than 1 million Americans have been tested for coronavirus

Money FM podcast: Will Resilience stimulate the Singapore economy?

Rent rebates not enough to save retailers as virus-related curbs slash traffic further

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 31, 2020 09:23 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 9.6...

Mar 31, 2020 09:15 AM
Government & Economy

US coronavirus death toll passes 3,000: Johns Hopkins University

[WASHINGTON] The US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic passed 3,000 on Monday, according to the running tally...

Mar 31, 2020 08:43 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: DBS, Singtel, Singapore Airlines, City Dev, FLT, FCOT

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday:

Mar 31, 2020 08:41 AM
Transport

Airlines plan furloughs; Air New Zealand sees smaller carrier in a year

[BENGALURU] Major global airlines projected layoffs, furloughs and capacity cuts over the next few months, with Air...

Mar 31, 2020 08:32 AM
Companies & Markets

Don Agro FY19 profit falls 16.9% in first results since Catalist debut

RUSSIAN agri and dairy firm Don Agro on Monday posted a 16.9 per cent drop in net profit to S$5.2 million for the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.