China's mask boom takes fabric away for nappy makers

Tue, May 26, 2020 - 12:26 PM

AB_mask_260520.jpg
China's ramp-up of mask production to counter the coronavirus outbreak has claimed unlikely victims - nappies, wet wipes and sanitary towels that are made with the same raw materials.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] China's ramp-up of mask production to counter the coronavirus outbreak has claimed unlikely victims - nappies, wet wipes and sanitary towels that are made with the same raw materials.

Manufacturers say textiles such as nonwoven fabric have been in short supply from being...

