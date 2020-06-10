You are here
China's May PPI -3.7% y-o-y, CPI +2.4%
[BEIJING] China's May factory gate prices fell by the sharpest annual rate in more than four years, official data showed on Wednesday, as the Covid-19 pandemic continued to weigh on global demand.
The producer price index (PPI) fell 3.7 per cent from a year earlier in May, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement, compared with a median forecast for a 3.3 per cent decline tipped by a Reuters poll of analysts and a 3.1 per cent fall in April.
China's exports contracted in May as global coronavirus lockdowns continued to devastate demand while a deeper fall in imports pointed to mounting pressure on the country's key manufacturing sector.
Official and private factory surveys also indicated deep contractions in export orders, underscoring persistent downward pressures on growth.
China's consumer price index rose 2.4 per cent from a year earlier, NBS said in a separate statement, compared with a 3.3 per cent increase in April and a 2.7 per cent rise estimated by economists.
