You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China's monetary policy to support 2021 economic recovery

Fri, Jan 15, 2021 - 6:42 PM

[BEIJING] China's monetary policy will provide the support needed for its continued economic recovery in 2021, a vice-governor at the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on Friday.

Backed by tough coronavirus containment measures and emergency relief for businesses, the world's second-largest economy has largely recovered to pre-pandemic levels, but a resurgence of infections worldwide and in parts of China is keeping policymakers cautious.

"The prudent monetary policy will be more flexible, targeted and appropriate, and will continue to maintain the necessary support for the economic recovery," Chen Yulu told a news conference, adding the central bank will prioritise policy stability and avoid making sudden shifts.

Speaking at the same briefing, the head of the PBOC's monetary policy department Sun Guofeng said current interest rate levels are appropriate and the central bank will use various policy tools to ensure reasonably ample liquidity.

The central bank has rolled out a raft of measures, including cuts in interest rates and reserve ratios since early-2020 to support the virus-hit economy, but it has shifted to a steadier stance in recent months as the recovery solidified.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

At a key agenda-setting meeting in December, Chinese leaders pledged to maintain proactive fiscal policy and make monetary policy flexible and targeted.

China's weighted average corporate lending rate was 4.61 per cent at the end of 2020, down 51 basis points from a year ago, Mr Chen said, reflecting authorities' goal to bring down borrowing costs for cash-strapped businesses. He said China's consumer prices are likely to rise moderately this year.

The central bank will continue to reduce corporate borrowing costs in 2021, Mr Sun added.

Policy sources told Reuters in December that while the PBOC would scale down support for the economy in 2021, fears of derailing a recovery are likely to prevent it from tightening monetary policy anytime soon.

Chinese banks made a record 19.63 trillion yuan (S$4.03 trillion) in new loans in 2020, up 16.8 per cent from 2019.

Mr Sun also said that two-way fluctuations in the yuan currency will become normal going forward.

The central bank will keep the yuan basically stable at a reasonable level, Mr Sun said, reiterating the central bank's current stance.

The yuan gained nearly 7 per cent against the US dollar in 2020 and has continued to rally into the new year, though there have been signs recently that policymakers are growing uneasy over its rapid gains.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

PIA plane 'held back' by Malaysian authorities over UK court case

UK economy shrank in November as new lockdown hit

US says Capitol rioters meant to 'capture and assassinate' officials: filing

Philippines extends travel ban, steps up safeguards over Covid-19 variant

30 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with one in the community

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 15, 2021 06:45 PM
Companies & Markets

SIIC Environment changes CEO on 're-designation of work' at the top

MAINBOARD-LISTED SIIC Environment Holdings has changed its chief executive officer "due to re-designation of work",...

Jan 15, 2021 06:32 PM
Companies & Markets

Vallianz tells bourse disclosure delay due to back-and-forth with listing sponsor

OFFSHORE support vessel company Vallianz Holdings took more than a week to disclose the sale of its subsidiary as it...

Jan 15, 2021 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Jan 15, 2021 06:12 PM
Technology

Swedish court dismisses Huawei appeal over 5G network exclusion

[STOCKHOLM] A Swedish court on Friday dismissed an appeal by Huawei against its exclusion from the country's 5G...

Jan 15, 2021 05:50 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares up for third straight session, STI gains 0.16%

SINGAPORE shares ended the week in positive territory, marking its third straight session of gains.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

BHG Singapore to take over two floors formerly occupied by Robinsons at Raffles City

Trump plans to live at Mar-a-Lago, employ some current aides

Hot stock: GL hits 10-month high after Guoco Group's privatisation bid

Hot stock: iFast surges more than 5.5%, prompting SGX query

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for