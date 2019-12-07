You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China's Nov forex reserves ease to US$3 trillion, focus stays on trade talks

Sat, Dec 07, 2019 - 12:38 PM

nz_forex_071268.jpg
China's foreign exchange reserves fell US$9 billion in November to US$3.096 trillion, central bank data showed on Saturday, as Washington and Beijing remained locked in negotiations over an interim trade agreement.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] China's foreign exchange reserves fell US$9 billion in November to US$3.096 trillion, central bank data showed on Saturday, as Washington and Beijing remained locked in negotiations over an interim trade agreement.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected China's reserves, the world's largest, would fall US$4 billion to US$3.101 trillion in November.

Despite the slowing Chinese economy and escalating US-China trade war, its reserves have been gradually rising since late 2018, helped by tight capital controls and rising inflows from foreign investors who are snapping up the country's stocks and bonds.

Modest changes in reserve levels in recent months have been largely ascribed to fluctuations in global exchange rates and the value of assets that China holds such as foreign bonds.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The yuan has been driven largely by twists and turns in the 17-month long trade war between China and the US.

SEE ALSO

Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

After sliding sharply this summer as the dispute suddenly escalated, the yuan rose for three straight months through November on hopes of a trade truce, only to slide again in early December as tensions between Washington and Beijing flared. Fresh US tariffs on Chinese goods are set to take effect on Dec 15.

It gained 0.12 per cent against the US dollar in November, but remains about 2.3 per cent weaker for the year to date.

The US dollar, meanwhile, rose about 1 per cent against a basket of other major currencies in November.

The value of the country's gold reserves fell to US$91.47 billion at the end of November from US$94.65 billion at the end of October.

China held 62.64 million fine troy ounces of gold at the end of November, unchanged from October.

China's economic growth cooled to 6.0 per cent in the third quarter, the slowest pace in nearly 30 years, and many economists believe it will decelerate further into the upper 5 per cent range in 2020.

Still, analysts note capital outflows have been modest compared with the last economic downturn in 2015-16, when policymakers burned through roughly US$1 trillion in reserves supporting the yuan.

China's central bank has started to slowly trim interest rates in recent months, and more reductions are expected in coming quarters to avert a sharper slowdown.

But analysts believe those cuts will likely be more gradual and smaller than those in 2015. If so, moves in the yuan are likely to be influenced more by trade developments than policy easing.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Japan considers raising defence budget to record US$49b: Nikkei

Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Mexico, US discuss 'last issues' in trade pact, faced with new steel demand

China and Mexico to hold high-level trade discussions next week

US-China trade pact 'still close': White House

IT vendor for schools Learnaholic and startup honestbee among 5 firms fined S$94,000 by PDPC

BREAKING

Dec 7, 2019 12:32 PM
Technology

Elon Musk's defamation win may reset legal landscape for social media

[WILMINGTON] Elon Musk's daring has left its mark on electric cars and rockets, and now experts say the entrepreneur...

Dec 7, 2019 12:17 PM
Consumer

Amazon to open new office in Manhattan in 2021; revives debate over Queens project

[NEW YORK] Amazon said on Friday that it would lease office space in Midtown Manhattan for more than 1,500 employees...

Dec 7, 2019 12:17 PM
Government & Economy

Japan considers raising defence budget to record US$49b: Nikkei

[TOKYO] Japan is looking to raise defence spending to a record 5.3 trillion yen (S$66.4 billion) for the year...

Dec 7, 2019 12:01 PM
Energy & Commodities

Pirates capture crew members of Hong Kong-flagged tanker: SCMP

[HONG KONG] A Hong Kong-registered crude oil tanker was attacked and its sailors kidnapped by pirates off the coast...

Dec 7, 2019 11:55 AM
Banking & Finance

Lender seeks to offload US$800m piece of loan made to retailer JC Penney

[NEW YORK] H/2 Capital Partners is seeking to sell almost US$800 million of a US$1.7 billion loan made to American...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly