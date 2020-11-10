China's Oct PPI falls faster than expected

[BEIJING] China's factory-gate prices declined at a sharper-than-expected rate in October year-on-year, while consumer inflation eased to its slowest since 2009, data showed on Tuesday, underscoring the fragile nature of the economic recovery.

The producer price index fell 2.1 per cent from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement, unchanged from a 2.1 per cent drop in September and missing expectations for a 2.0 per cent decline tipped by the median forecast from a Reuters survey of analysts.

The bureau said in a separate statement that the consumer price index rose 0.5 per cent from a year earlier, the slowest since October 2009 and compared with a 0.8 per cent rise tipped by the Reuters poll and a 1.7 per cent rise in September.

