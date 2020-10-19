You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China's Q3 GDP grows 4.9% y-o-y, misses expectations

Mon, Oct 19, 2020 - 10:17 AM

rk_beijing_191020.jpg
China's economic recovery disappointed in the third-quarter, growing 4.9 per cent from a year earlier and missing analyst expectations, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] China's economic recovery disappointed in the third-quarter, growing 4.9 per cent from a year earlier and missing analyst expectations, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.

The growth was slower than the 5.2 per cent forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll, and followed 3.2 per cent growth in the second quarter.

The economy grew 0.7 per cent in the first nine months from a year earlier, the data showed.

The world's second-largest economy has been steadily recovering from decades-low growth seen in the first months of the year caused by the coronavirus shock.

The government has rolled out a raft of measures, including more fiscal spending, tax relief and cuts in lending rates and banks' reserve requirements to revive the coronavirus-hit economy and support employment.

SEE ALSO

China's Sept industrial output rises 6.9% y-o-y; retail sales up 3.3%

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP rose 2.7 per cent in July-September, the bureau said, compared with expectations for a 3.2 per cent rise and an 11.5 per cent rise in the previous quarter.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

China's Sept industrial output rises 6.9% y-o-y; retail sales up 3.3%

Key battlegrounds to decide US election

Japan's Sept exports fall 4.9% y-o-y

Federal Reserve, central banks will find exit from massive stimulus impeded

Bank of Japan to stand pat, extend Covid-19 programme in coming months: survey

Europe surges past 250,000 virus deaths as Israel lifts lockdown

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 19, 2020 10:21 AM
Real Estate

China's Jan-Sept property investment rises 5.6% y-o-y

[BEIJING] China's real estate investment in January-September rose 5.6 per cent from a year earlier, official data...

Oct 19, 2020 10:15 AM
Government & Economy

China's Sept industrial output rises 6.9% y-o-y; retail sales up 3.3%

[BEIJING] China's industrial output in September rose 6.9 per cent from a year earlier, data showed on Monday,...

Oct 19, 2020 10:04 AM
Government & Economy

Key battlegrounds to decide US election

[WASHINGTON] The November 3 US presidential election is boiling down to a handful of key states that will decide the...

Oct 19, 2020 09:55 AM
Companies & Markets

SK Jewellery suspends trading after close of privatisation offer

SK Jewellery Group on Monday requested a suspension in the trading of its shares with effect from 9am on the same...

Oct 19, 2020 09:51 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks open higher on Monday; STI up 0.4%

SINGAPORE shares opened higher on Monday, building on last week's gains. Investors pushed stocks higher on Friday...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Dysons sell Wallich Residence triplex penthouse for S$62m

Singapore takes lead to boost transparency in trade finance

No quick fix in sight for anaemic Thai economy

Fraud, rules and thin margins putting global banks off commodity financing

SunMoon says in talks with a potential investor for fund raising

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for