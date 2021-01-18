You are here

China's Q4 GDP grows 6.5% y-o-y, beats expectations as recovery gains momentum

Mon, Jan 18, 2021 - 10:13 AM

af_china_180121.jpg
China's economic recovery beat analyst expectations in the fourth quarter, expanding 6.5 per cent from a year earlier, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] China's economic recovery beat analyst expectations in the fourth quarter, expanding 6.5 per cent from a year earlier, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.

The gross domestic product (GDP) growth was faster than the 6.1 per cent forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, and followed 4.9 per cent growth in the third quarter.

GDP grew 2.3 per cent in 2020, the data showed, making China the only major economy in the world to avoid a contraction last year as many nations struggled to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

The world's second-largest economy staged a strong comeback last year from the coronavirus-triggered paralysis, fuelled by a surprisingly resilient export sector, but consumption - a key driver of growth - has been lagging expectations amid fears of a resurgence of Covid-19 cases.

The slew of bright economic data has reduced the need for more monetary easing this year, leading the central bank to scale back some policy support, sources told Reuters, but there would be no abrupt shift in policy direction, according to top policymakers.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP rose 2.6 per cent in October-December, the bureau said, compared with expectations for a 3.2 per cent rise and a revised 3.0 per cent gain in the previous quarter.

REUTERS

China's industrial output rises 7.3% y-o-y in December; retail sales miss forecast

Australia unlikely to fully reopen borders in 2021 as virus cases slide

Singapore non-oil exports grow 6.8% in December as gold regains its lustre

UK vacancies for remote workers triple in a year: consultancy

Biden team lays out plans as inauguration, impeachment loom

Trump administration slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others: sources

Stay up to date with The Business Times for