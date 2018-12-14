You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China's rich rush to shelter US$1t from new taxes

Some of the nation's wealthiest are interested in using offshore trusts before tax reforms take effect on Jan 1
Fri, Dec 14, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

WEALTHY CHINESE are rushing to shelter assets and income in overseas trusts before new tax rules go into effect next month, including provisions that target offshore holdings.

The Bank of Singapore has seen a 35 per cent surge in Chinese clients interested in offshore trusts since the second half of 2018, according to Woon Shiu Lee, head of wealth planning at the bank. The rate of inquiries leading to the establishment of a trust, which offers "tax-planning opportunities" by giving ownership to third-party trustees, has doubled since August, he added.

The reforms, which take effect on Jan 1, are meant to reduce the tax burden on lower-and middle-income people by making the rich pay more. They are also feeding into business for consultants, private bankers and lawyers who specialise in setting up trusts that put ownership of overseas assets at arms-length from a tax perspective.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

As China's rich have gotten richer - the nation's personal wealth swelled to an estimated US$21 trillion last year - the practice of holding wealth abroad or changing their tax residence status has become commonplace.

Even as the government strengthened controls on taking money out of the country last year to reduce risky outbound M&A deals and prevent capital flight, overseas holdings will reach US$1 trillion this year, Boston Consulting Group estimates.

"The interest in setting up offshore trusts and cancelling Chinese household registration has been enormous," said Peter Ni, a Shanghai-based partner and tax specialist at Zhong Lun Law Firm. "High-net-worth individuals are rushing to make it before the 2019 deadline."

Some of China's wealthiest are already using trusts. Wu Yajun, a developer with an estimated net worth of about US$7.5 billion, held almost half of her real estate empire, Cayman Islands-registered Longfor Group Holdings, through a family trust. Last month, she moved assets to another trust set up in her daughter's name, according to a filing.

Other wealthy trust holders include Zhang Shiping, who uses one in the Cayman Islands to hold a majority stake in one of China's biggest aluminium makers, China Hongqiao Group.

Trusts put assets under the ownership of third-party trustees. That can sometimes limit an owner's ability to make some decisions, but can also help steer away from taxes as high as 20 per cent on profits of what Chinese authorities consider "controlled foreign corporations".

Wealth planning offices aren't the only ones busied by the reforms. China's tax authority is also swamped with inquiries.

A representative for the national government's tax hotline said they are busier this year handling queries.

Alan Jia, chief executive officer at wealth-planning adviser Ishtar Consulting Inc, started helping clients set up trusts well before the latest tax reforms came into view.

"Setting up a trust takes time," Mr Jia said. "Many of our clients had anticipated the tax reform and reacted earlier on."

China's State Administration of Taxation didn't respond to a faxed request for comment.

In September, China implemented an international data-sharing agreement called the Common Reporting Standard, making overseas money much more visible to mainland officials.

That step meshes with a broader crackdown that swept up some high-profile wealthy Chinese closer to home.

In October, the government made an example of film and TV star Fan Bingbing, hitting her and several affiliated companies with a record US$129 million in penalties and back taxes.

Other celebrities could face penalties if they don't come clean on unpaid taxes, the government said at the time.

"Some recent cases in China have further spurred panics," said Jason Mi, a partner at Ernst & Young in Beijing, who is helping clients plan for the new rules. "Chinese business people are nervously looking at what can be done at the last minute." BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

SMEs seek flexibility in foreign labour policy for O&M sector

May's Brexit deal could fail unless EU leaders lend support

Housing demand could still fuel 2019 growth in Singapore

Slowdown in Asia next year before H2 recovery: Nomura

Singapore acts to stop unilateral third-party arbitration amid spat

Q3 labour market improves but hiring may be slowing: MOM

Editor's Choice

BP_dollar_131218_4.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

US dollar to gain still against Singapore unit into new year

BT_20181213_NESTE_3642255.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Neste invests 1.4b euros, builds new Singapore plant

BP_OUE_131218_9.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Reits' asset injections: A little less action a little more discretion, please

Most Read

1 Your apps know where you were last night, and they're not keeping it secret
2 Trump says Fed 'would be foolish' to raise rates this month
3 StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO
4 Park View Mansions tries for en bloc again with 22% lower reserve price
5 Great Eastern to buy Indonesia insurance firm for US$28m

Must Read

ports.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore acts to prevent unilateral third-party arbitration amid maritime boundary dispute with Malaysia

doc736b62g6c3n1ed0vt8zq_doc732qqazdio1rujw8992.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

labour.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore labour market strengthened in Q3 but hiring shows signs of slowing

Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Activist fund Quarz urges Sunningdale Tech to return cash to shareholders

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening