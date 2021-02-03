 China's services sector grows at slowest pace in nine months: Caixin PMI, Government & Economy - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China's services sector grows at slowest pace in nine months: Caixin PMI

Wed, Feb 03, 2021 - 10:05 AM

[BEIJING] China's services sector activity grew at its slowest pace in nine months in January, a private sector survey showed on Wednesday, as a flare-up in coronavirus outbreaks weighed on businesses in the world's second-largest economy.

The Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dropped sharply to 52.0, the lowest since April, from 56.3 in December, while remaining above the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

A sub-index for employment stood at 50.7, its lowest since July last year, and down from 52.0 the previous month, the survey showed. Growth in new export business, which only returned to expansion in November, slowed from the month before.

The loss of momentum was largely in line with the findings in an official survey released on Sunday.

The Caixin survey also showed a further acceleration in input prices, but the rise in prices charged by service firms slowed.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The services sector, which had been slower to recover initially from the Covid-19 pandemic than the industrial sector, is more vulnerable to social distancing restrictions as authorities race to tackle new scattered cases.

"The services sector's post-epidemic recovery continued, but at a much slower pace," said Wang Zhe, senior economist at Caixin Insight Group, in a statement accompanying the data release.

"Some surveyed enterprises said the services market continued to recover, while many said the market had been hurt by the resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic."

Authorities imposed a series of local lockdowns in January to contain small-scale outbreaks in northern China in the country's worst coronavirus wave since March 2020.

But official data shows the number of new cases has dropped significantly in recent days, suggesting authorities are managing to contain the outbreak before the Lunar New Year holidays, which start on Feb 11.

Chinese services firms remained optimistic about the year ahead but business expectations over the next 12 months fell to the lowest levels in four months.

Caixin's composite manufacturing and services PMI, also released on Wednesday, slipped to 52.2 in January, from 55.8 the previous month.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Australia will need 'very significant monetary support' for years: RBA's Lowe

Yellen, IMF chief discuss need for multilateral solutions on debt, other issues

Recovered Covid-19 patients likely protected for at least six months: study

US Senate takes first steps toward massive stimulus

New Zealand jobs surprise rules out rate cuts, tightening could be back sooner

Biden administration indicates in no hurry to engage China

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 3, 2021 10:03 AM
Government & Economy

Australia will need 'very significant monetary support' for years: RBA's Lowe

[SYDNEY] Australia will need to maintain "very significant monetary support" for several years, with the cash rate...

Feb 3, 2021 10:00 AM
Garage

ABC World Asia leads US$24m Series B round in Vietnam's Kim Dental

TEMASEK-BACKED ABC World Asia, a Singapore-based private equity fund focused on impact investing in Asia, has led a...

Feb 3, 2021 09:51 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks begin Wednesday's session with muted gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Wednesday morning but the gains were muted after a strong two-...

Feb 3, 2021 09:43 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks edge up tracking Wall Street rally; STI up 0.4%

SINGAPORE shares were pulled into positive territory on Wednesday, led by Wall Street gains overnight.

Feb 3, 2021 09:24 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 6.50 ...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore market unlikely to mirror GameStop frenzy: market watchers

McDonald's can sue ousted CEO over alleged lies about affairs: judge

Biden administration indicates in no hurry to engage China

Myanmar army chief says coup was was 'inevitable'

Biden to streamline US immigration, chip away at Trump legacy

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for