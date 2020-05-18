You are here

China's trade faces 'unprecedented' challenges amid pandemic: commerce minister

Mon, May 18, 2020 - 11:35 AM

ym-chnport-180520.jpg
Global demand has slumped significantly due to the coronavirus outbreak and trade faces unprecedented challenges, China's commerce minister said on Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Companies are having an extremely difficult time due to the outbreak, which has caused a huge shock to China's economic and...

