China's urban registered jobless rate falls to 3.83% at end-June: ministry

[BEIJING] China's urban registered unemployment rate fell to 3.83 per cent at end-June, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security said on Monday.

The reading marked a multi-year low, according to an official transcript of a press briefing held by the ministry published online.

At the end of March, the rate was 3.89 per cent, and at end-June 2017 it was 3.95 per cent.

For 2017, China's urban registered jobless rate was 3.9 per cent, the lowest for a year since 2002.

REUTERS