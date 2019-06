Xi Jinping arrived in Pyongyang Thursday for a two-day state visit, the first by a Chinese president in 14 years, according to Chinese state media.

Mr Xi, who is accompanied by his wife Peng Liyuan, Foreign Minister Wang Yi and other officials, landed at 11.40am local time (0240 GMT), according to China's CCTV broadcaster.

AFP