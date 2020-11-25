You are here
China's Xi congratulates Biden on US election victory
[BEIJING] China's President Xi Jinping on Wednesday congratulated Joe Biden on winning the US presidential election, expressing hope the two countries could promote the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
Also on Wednesday, Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan congratulated Mr Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris, on being elected the next US vice president, Xinhua said.
REUTERS
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes