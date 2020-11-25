China's Xi congratulates Biden on US election victory

China's President Xi Jinping on Wednesday congratulated Joe Biden on winning the US presidential election, expressing hope the two countries could promote the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Also on Wednesday, Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan congratulated Mr Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris, on being elected the next US vice president, Xinhua said.

REUTERS